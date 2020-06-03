The Community Arts Center of Cambria County is offering its 2020 art scholarships for graduating high school seniors from Cambria County who are planning to continue their education by majoring in the field of art.
Four scholarships will be awarded totaling $1,450.
Scholarships will be awarded at the discretion of the juror.
Deadline to apply is Wednesday.
Applications are available at www.caccc.org.
Completed forms should be sent to Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown, Pa. 15905.
Once the application form is received, an appointment will be scheduled starting at 8 a.m. June 13 for each applicant to present a portfolio of art work for jurying.
