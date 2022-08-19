The Community Arts Center of Cambria County is seeking gently used Halloween costumes to be given away to children during its ARToberFEST that will be held Oct. 15.
Last year, in partnership with Operation BeYoutiful, the arts center was able to give away over 200 costumes and accessories.
Costume and accessory donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the arts center, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Information: 814-255-6515.
