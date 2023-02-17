The Community Arts Center of Cambria County will present its inaugural Rose Mary Hadadus & Helen C. Hinchman Memorial Exhibit Sept. 2 through 29.
The exhibition is open to all college and university juniors or seniors majoring in art or any established artist in counties of Blair, Cambria, Somerset, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.
Entries are limited to two submissions in the representational works of painting, sculpture or works on paper.
Receiving of art will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 24, 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 25 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 26.
Cash prizes will be awarded to winners.
For complete entry rules, call 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
