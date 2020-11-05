The Community Arts Center of Cambria County is moving forward in planning for its future and seeing the arts thrive in the region.
The arts center, located at 1217 Menoher Blvd. in Westmont, announced the launch of its M. Josephine Paul Family Museum capital campaign, and the organization is requesting contributions that will aid in the completion of the project.
The facility, which is connected to the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Center building, is named after the late M. Josephine Paul, a local artist and art educator who endowed funding two decades ago to the arts center to one day exhibit her work in a new facility.
Because of Paul’s endowment being nurtured for two decades, the project started off with half of the $2.6 million funds needed.
A goal of $550,000 has been set for the capital campaign.
A few private gifts have already been contributed.
Elmer C. Laslo, capital campaign chairman, said the arts center has carefully invested money from the M. Josephine Paul endowment, over the past 20 years, to enable the organization to go forward with the project.
“The objective was to approach the building project with a conservative attitude, utilizing funds in an affordable and sustainable way,” he said. “The capital campaign is in place to finish the project, establishing a shining community asset, available for all to enjoy.”
The addition’s first floor will fulfill Paul’s wishes, and include a fully equipped theatrical performance space. The space will allow for her collection to be displayed, museum tours, rotating school art displays, rentals and venue usage, lectures, music events and Log Art Theatre and music productions.
The second floor will provide additional space for classes, workshops, summer arts camp, events, weddings, receptions and rentals.
Other community engagement will include festival expansion, the Concerts-on-the-Green and Coffee House series being featured in the new outdoor amphitheater, along with city officials, leaders, businesses, service groups, nonprofits and the community being able to utilize the space.
To donate, visit www.caccc.org and click on the “Capital Campaign” link. Checks can be mailed to the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown, Pa. 15905.
For more information, call 814-255-6515.
