The Community Arts Center of Cambria County is launching its Log Art Dance initiative through September for adults.
The program is dedicated to taking the fear out of learning to dance.
Programmings offered will include private ballroom dance lesson for individuals and couples, as well as group courses, choreographed bridal routines and dance outreach.
To register and for complete schedule of classes offered, visit www.caccc.org/log-art-dance.
Information: 814-255-6515.
