The Community Arts Center of Cambria County is working to ensure the arts survive and thrive into the future.
To assist in the effort, the arts center, at 1217 Menoher Blvd. in Westmont, launched its 19th annual sustaining fund drive.
The goal of $35,000 has been set for the drive, which serves as the primary fundraising effort for the center each year.
The funds help the arts center achieve its annual objectives that improve the prosperity and promote the continuation of the cultural life of Cambria County.
Karen Azer, the fund drive co-chairwoman and vice president of operations on the art center’s board of directors, said as the first arts center in Cambria County, it is important that the community understands their appreciation of them during these trying times.
“Everyone has experienced struggles and hardships in a variety of ways over the recent months,” she said. “Because of this, we wanted to add a bit of smiles and fun to our campaign this year. We hope that everyone truly appreciates our unique brochure.”
The annual fund drive campaign assists the arts center’s general operation needs, and through the funds can afford to offer free programming, support Outbound Art’s outreach initiatives, maintain utility costs and contribute to additional areas of growth.
“Your contribution will help make that happen,” Azer said.
“No gift is ever too small, other than the one not given.
“We appreciate anything anyone can do during this time.”
Leonard P. Vigna, the fund drive co-chairman and art’s center board member, said as we continue forward in these unusual times, it is important to remember those who provide resources for the community.
“The Community Arts Center of Cambria County has been providing art education and exhibits, which enhance the arts in our community, for over 52 years, and your support now will help continue moving this mission forward,” he said.
The fund drive will run through May 2021.
Campaign brochures detailing the drive and how to contribute have been mailed out to area residents.
Donations also can be made through the art center’s website at www.caccc.org.
