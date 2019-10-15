A project years in the making is finally coming to fruition.
On Tuesday, the Community Arts Center of Cambria County in Westmont broke ground on its new building, the M. Josephine Paul Family Museum that will serve as an additional facility to better serve the arts community in Cambria County.
The facility is being named after the late M. Josephine Paul, a local artist and art educator who endowed funding two decades ago to the arts center to one day exhibit her work in a new facility. Her work has been displayed in hundreds of national and international juried and invitational shows.
“This is an amazing thing and such a diverse piece that we’re adding,” said Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center. “The Community Arts Center being a 51-year-old nonprofit was the first arts center in our region, and we have survived through all of the different highs and lows and we are moving forward growing. We’re really able to keep the arts alive and thriving within our community and expanding past that.”
The $2.3 million museum will be a 5,549-square-foot addition connected to the current Goldhaber-Fund Fine Arts Center building.
The first floor will feature Paul’s collection and personal effects, as well as include a theatrical performance space.
It also will allow for museum tours, rotating school art displays, rentals and venue usage, lectures, music events and Log Art Theatre and Music productions.
The second floor will provide additional space for classes, workshops, summer arts camp, events, weddings, receptions and rentals.
Other community engagement will include festival expansion and the Concerts on the Green and Coffee House series being featured in the new amphitheater.
The project also includes updating the Goldhaber-Fund Fine Arts Center with a new HVAC system and some upgraded lighting that will be energy efficient.
John Boderocco, a member of the arts center’s board of directors, said with the new expansion project the arts center is continuing to grow its services.
“Education and events are being offered that benefit all residents of Greater Johnstown, as well as Cambria and Somerset counties,” he said. “Throughout the center’s measured growth and support to carry out its offerings, it is now ready to expand and become the premier arts center in the county.”
The plan is to have the building open to the public for the 2020 Log House Arts Festival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.