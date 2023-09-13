JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Winners have been announced in the Rose Mary Hagadus & Helen C. Henchman Memorial Exhibit that is on display through Sept. 29 at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The show was established to foster the art of Pennsylvania artists.
“Gun Violence: An American Epidemic” by Alan Rauch received the Helen C. Hinchman Education Award of $600; “Landscapes of a Former World” by Norman Ed received the Helen C. Hinchman Platinum Award of $1,000; “Plimoth Wife” by Diana Williams received the Helen C. Henchman Legacy Award of $900; and “Behold” by Kim William received the Rose Mary Hagadus Legacy Award of $500.
The show was juried by Clayton Merrell, the Dorothy L. Stubnitz Professor of Art at Carnegie Mellon University.
Information: www.caccc.org.
