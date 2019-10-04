The Community Arts Center of Cambria County will hold its fourth annual Hand-Hand Handbag Boutique during the 49th annual Holly Bazaar that will be held Nov. 9 through Dec. 24 at the arts center, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
This year the boutique has expanded to include scarves.
The arts center is accepting new or gently used purses, handbags, duffel/travel bags, clutches and wallets, along with scarves and neckerchiefs.
Donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 7.
Information: 814-255-6515.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.