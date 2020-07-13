Community Action Partnership of Cambria County has been awarded $318,678 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding to be used for clients in need of housing assistance.
The Emergency Solutions Grant money, which is being administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, is above the usual funding allocated to the nonprofit agency.
“This is going to help us expand our client base, so we can serve more clients and have more money to do what we would have done with the regular budget,” said Jeffery Vaughn, the partnership’s executive director. “It’s over-the-top money. It’s extra money. It helps us expand it out. We can either serve more clients or serve clients at a higher amount. It just depends how we set it up with the regulations.”
Funds will be used to help qualified individuals, for example, cover the cost of the first month of rent or a security deposit.
“It’s there to help people get off the streets, get out of that homelessness situation and get into stable housing,” Vaughn said.
The allocation will be shared by CAPCC and Tableland Services Inc., the community action agency serving Somerset County. “It’s all about spreading the wealth here to try and help as many clients as possible,” Vaughn said.
Federal CARES money has been directed to communities in numerous ways to help them deal with the negative economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including homelessness in small towns and rural areas.
“Homelessness is not strictly an urban problem, and the pandemic has only exacerbated the situation,” state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, 71st Legislative District, said.
State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor, 72nd Legislative District, added: “So many of our families and individuals are struggling right now. There are still economic hardships impacting our communities; people are still struggling to stay in their homes. I’ve fought and will continue to fight so as to ensure these dollars come home to put our people first.”
