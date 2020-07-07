Community Action Partnership of Cambria County has been awarded a $166,000 grant to combat homelessness in Cambria and Somerset counties, said state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township.
The grant from the federal Emergency Solutions Grant program was administered by the state Department of Community and Economic Development. Burns called it “critical to helping provide reliable and safe housing to folks who may otherwise be on the street” during the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic crisis.
