Area veterans will be recognized for their service to the country at upcoming community activities.
The 23rd annual Johnstown Veterans Day parade scheduled for Monday will recognize the 100th birthday of Marine Sgt. Michael Strank, an Iwo Jima flag-raiser, with a special proclamation.
The parade, organized by Conemaugh Valley Veterans, will begin at 4 p.m. at Main and Union streets and proceed up Main Street and Clinton Street, where it will disband.
The parade will feature floats, military vehicles, veterans organizations, marching bands, Scout troops and specialty units.
Government officials, military leaders and parents of deceased military members will be on the reviewing stand in front of Central Park.
A program in the park will begin 10 minutes after the parade concludes.
Tom Haberkorn, the state president of the Vietnam Veterans of American, and Jeff Kaylor, commander of American Legion District 20, will deliver the main addresses.
VFW Post 155 will conduct the flag raising ceremony, Dianne Delisa will sing the national anthem, the Rev. Nancy Threadgill will give the invocation and Marty Kuhar will serve as master of ceremonies.
Other Veterans Day activities in the area include:
• A Veterans Day assembly and breakfast will begin at 7:50 a.m. Friday at Ferndale Area High School, 600 Harlan Ave., Johnstown.
State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, will be the featured speaker.
The event will include speeches by students and veterans.
Information: 814-536-9818.
• The 21st annual Veterans Day Breakfast, sponsored by Greater Johnstown School District, Conemaugh Valley Veterans and Nutrition Inc., will be held at 9 a.m. Friday at Greater Johnstown Middle School, 220 Messenger St., Hornerstown. Students will present a special program.
The breakfast is free to all veterans.
Information: 814-533-5670.
• Portage Area Junior-Senior High School will hold a veterans program at 10 a.m. Friday in the auditorium, 85 Mountain Ave., Portage.
The program will consist of the presentation of colors, patriotic band and choral selections and a 21-gun salute.
A lunch for military members will follow the program.
Information: 814-736-9636, ext. 1300.
• The Lt. Col. Boyd “Buzz” Wagner Chapter 221 of the Air Force Association will dedicate the new Memorial Brick Park at 11 a.m. Saturday at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Richland Township.
The ceremony will take place at the Buzz Wagner P-40 Warhawk replica.
Retired Air Force Col. Doug Lengenfelder will be the keynote speaker.
As part of the ceremony, a bench dedicated to T/SGT Richard Williams, an 18-year Air Force veteran and local resident who died Dec. 10, 2017, will be unveiled.
Information: 814-255-4819.
• St. Clement’s Roman Catholic Church will celebrate a Veterans Day Appreciation Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday at the church, 114 Lindberg Ave., Johnstown.
There will be a designated place for military members and their families to sit, and those planning to attend are encouraged to wear their military uniforms.
At the end of Mass, attendees will be given a small American flag and patriotic wrist band.
• American Legion Post 802 will hold a dinner for veterans beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday at the legion, 883 Penn Ave., Jerome.
The dinner is free.
• Mount Sinai Institutional Baptist Church, 351 Second St., Conemaugh, will honor veterans at a special event at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The featured keynote speaker will be U.S. Army Major Bruce Jordan.
A dinner will follow the service.
Information: 814-539-1770.
• Meyersdale Area School District will host a special program and luncheon for veterans on Monday. All three schools have planned programs, activities and performances.
At 10:30 a.m., the presentation of colors and musical performances will be held at the high school. A luncheon will follow at the middle school and is free for all veterans. At 1 p.m., a sing-along and poetry reading will be held at the elementary school.
Information: 814-634-1437, ext., 338, or 814-634-8311, ext. 323.
• Gallitzin American Legion will hold a service at 11 a.m. Monday at Veterans Memorial Park at Locust and Main streets.
The program will consist of patriotic music, poems and special readings.
A lunch for veterans and guests will be served following the service.
