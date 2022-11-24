JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Churches, community groups and restaurants offered free turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and all the traditional fixings for Thanksgiving.
Fetz’s Sports Pub, 151 Johns St. in downtown Johnstown, welcomed people Thursday for an inaugural Thanksgiving Day dinner.
Pub owner Chad Fetz said five turkeys, homemade stuffing, potatoes, gravy and corn were some of the menu items.
Fetz hosted the free dinner for visitors with the help of business sponsors in Johnstown’s Cambria City section – Island Cuisine Restaurant and Ryan’s Artisan Goods.
“We want to keep this going every year,” Fetz said. “This is our first one, but we hope to have many more.”
Likewise for the first time, Friedens Lutheran Church, 131 Main St., Friedens, served up a Thanksgiving meal this year.
Pastor John Barichivich said one of his parishioners saw that no organization in Friedens or surrounding areas was providing a community meal for Thanksgiving.
“We’ve got the hall and a commercial-grade kitchen – why not?” Barichivich said. “We started putting a community dinner together.”
The volunteers prepared enough food for 200 people, he said.
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ at 202 W. Union St., Somerset, saw more than 40 people arrive to dine in and 115 more for takeout within the first half-hour of opening for a community Thanksgiving meal.
Volunteers in the St. Paul’s kitchen served 275 pounds of turkey along with traditional sides including stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, cranberry sauce and dessert.
Although the meal was hosted at St. Paul’s, it was coordinated by a group of individuals from the broader Somerset community, including Cathy Wheeler.
“We are very pleased with the turnout,” Wheeler said. “It’s wonderful to see so many people of different backgrounds and walks of life gather to share a meal.”
