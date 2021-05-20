A onetime Broad Top Township elementary school in Bedford County received $500,000 in aid toward a project that would transform the site into housing for income-eligible residents 62 and older.
The project was one of 13 to receive funding Thursday, involving projects spanning from Mercer and Greene to Luzerne counties and totaling more than $7 million, Gov. Tom Wolf said.
The funds were secured through the HOME Program, which was created to expand and preserve housing opportunities for low and federally designated “very low” income families.
“The HOME program supports the state’s ability to provide safe, affordable housing for low-income Pennsylvanians through new construction or the rehabilitation of blighted properties for rental housing, first-time home buyers, owner-occupied spaces and single-family affordable housing,” said Wolf.
“Everyone deserves a safe, up-to-code, and accessible space to call home, and this grant funding supplies that while simultaneously revitalizing communities with new homeowner and renter opportunities.”
In Bedford County, the project would support an effort to revamp the onetime Defiance Elementary for Americans With Disability Act-accessible rentals, Wolf said.
The former school is now owned by Broad Top Township, which was listed as the grant recipient.
In a release to media, Wolf said the Center for Community Action is partnering with the township on the project.
Many of the other projects, including three Lawrence County initiatives, received funds to revamp properties already owned by income-eligible residents.
Franklin County received $100,000 to support an effort to assist first-time home buyers in the Waynesboro community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.