Everything from mental health supports and security cameras to the school police officer’s daily routine and more were covered between the Westmont Hilltop School Board and parents seeking answers at Tuesday’s Safe Schools Committee meeting.
“I feel really good about today’s meeting because they listened to us,” mother Iyeisha Jaskienski said afterward.
She was one of about 10 people who attended the meeting.
Several parents have started regularly attending Westmont’s gatherings after a 14-year-old girl allegedly made a threat against the high school on Jan. 30 and returned to the elementary school on Feb. 6 with a firearm, according to police logs, where she allegedly broke a window and left another note.
Some parents who attended a previous committee meeting and regular school board meeting in February expressed outrage regarding a lack of communication from the district detailing the events..
District officials and law enforcement have cited juvenile law as the reason more information couldn’t be shared.
Communication was thoroughly discussed again on Tuesday, although the two sides seemingly reached an understanding by the end of the gathering.
School director and Protection Subcommittee chair David Angeletti and Gittings Protective Security threat preparedness consultant Michael Kane admitted to the group that correspondence to parents could have been better and the safe schools team is working on that.
“There is healing to go through, and that healing is input,” Angeletti said to the crowd.
In addition to telling the parents that the committee is always seeking input from the community, he stressed that for the roughly six years the committee has been meeting, there has rarely been anyone in the audience.
Patrick O’Connor, a district father who has criticized Westmont leaders in the aftermath of the incidents, assured him that is changing.
Other parents at the meeting agreed, and said they want to be more involved with the school board and its committees – a suggestion Angeletti and Safe Schools chair Jeffrey Masterson welcomed.
Throughout the roughly three-hour gathering, parents heard from several school officials, such as prevention subcommittee chair and high school assistant principal William Aurandt and high school social worker Marianna Golias, about the numerous preventative programs and security measures in place throughout the district.
Kane shared a detailed explanation of how Westmont leaders have prepared for a crisis during the past three years and provided information regarding the lockdown that was instituted at the high school on Jan. 30 after the threatening note was found.
However, he told the crowd this was a learning process, and one takeaway is that information did not get out quick enough.
That was Jaskienski’s main criticism.
She told the committee, which is made up of first responders, administrators, board members, counselors and more, that she was frustrated that her child was told about the threat before she was.
Kane advised the audience that the school district is examining ways to alert parents in emergencies more quickly.
Another issue discussed at length was Westmont’s security cameras.
The evening of the Jan. 30 incident, a zoomed-in, cropped and grainy photo of the suspect from the early morning hours was released by Upper Yoder Township police.
Since then, the image has been criticized by some members of the public for its quality.
Chirs Watkins, of Watkins Security, said Tuesday that Westmont has one of the best camera systems on the market and the photo was not only from a distance away, but also distorted because of how closely the suspect was zoomed in upon.
“This school district is very fortunate for the security that they have,” he said, adding that Westmont is one of the most secure districts compared to some others he’s worked with.
Watkins touched on a possible digital fencing for the district, as well, that would alert school officials if someone stepped foot on either campus after hours.
Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said this is something officials are investigating as an additional safety precaution and is being tested with Westmont’s system.
After the meeting, Angeletti said he thought the discussion went well.
“At the end of the day, this is the dynamic you want,” he said.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune- Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.