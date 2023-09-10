JENNERSTOWN, Pa. – Justine Botteicher, of Hollsopple, agrees that human contact is the best first step toward preventing suicide.
“Always ask. Always look after your family whether you think they are happy or not, check on them,” Botteicher said Sunday during Good Vibes Save Lives, the Somerset County Suicide Prevention Task Force awareness event at Jennerstown Speedway.
She brought family members to the second annual event in honor of her brother, Carson Henry Armstrong, who took his own life on Feb. 18, 2022, at the age of 28.
“It was a shock to us,” Botteicher said. “He was one of the happiest people on the planet. It came out of nowhere.”
Task force cofounder Michelle Younkin said those who feel their loved ones may be contemplating suicide can be a point of contact during the crisis.
“You can ask directly and encourage them to seek help,” she said, providing the state suicide prevention hotline, dial 988.
Good Vibes co-chairman Ray Holinski said statistics show it can take an interruption of less than 10 minutes for those contemplating suicide to rethink the decision. Among those who don’t follow through on their initial plan, most don’t let themselves get back to that point, he added.
Although suicide awareness provided the overriding theme for Sunday’s event, Holinski said it was primarily a celebration of those who came to the brink and did not end their lives.
The day-long event featured six musical performances, a meet-the-driver opportunity with Jennerstown Speedway racers, a basket raffle, support walk and luminary release.
Holinski said the task force hoped to provide an opportunity for those in dark places to find some light.
“It’s a co-mingling of folks to demonstrate for those who otherwise feel alone and isolated that there is a place to go,” he said. “We are a community.”
Helping those facing crises get involved with others can go a long way toward suicide prevention, the organizers said.
“It’s starting a conversation to remove the stigma,” Younkin said. “People don’t want to talk about suicide.”
