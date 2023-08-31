SOMERSET, Pa. – Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas’ appeal in the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania over his salary has been dismissed.
It appears that Thomas’ failure to submit a valid $90 check is to blame.
Commonwealth Court Prothonotary Michael Krimmel dismissed the case, saying that Thomas failed to comply with a July 26 order to pay a filing fee associated with the appeal. The fee is standard for appeals of that kind.
Thomas was given 14 extra days last month to have a cashier’s check or cash sent to the Commonwealth Court, which is one of Pennsylvania’s two statewide intermediate appellate courts.
A $20 charge was added after a previous check from Thomas bounced and was returned to M&T Bank for “insufficient funds,” court officials wrote in a July 26 docket entry.
Thomas was representing himself in the case. The appeal was meant to decide whether he was due two years’ worth of back pay for his $185,000-per-year job.
He filed the appeal in June after Somerset County Judge Daniel Rullo ruled that county officials did not act improperly by suspending Thomas’ pay after his law license was suspended in late 2021.
That move came after criminal charges were filed against Thomas.
Rullo rejected Thomas’ argument that his pay was wrongly suspended “retroactively” because the state law on which county officials relied in taking the action didn’t become law until after Thomas’ law license was suspended.
“By making a suspended law license grounds for both suspension and disqualification, we think it is clear that the legislature intended to prohibit a district attorney with a suspended law license from performing the duties of the office and receiving compensation that attaches to the office,” Rullo wrote at the time.
Thomas remains the elected district attorney, even if suspended. But with Thomas unable to meet Pennsylvania’s qualifications to hold the office, he’s not entitled to the job’s pay, Rullo added in his ruling.
Thomas, 37, was sentenced on Aug. 17 to at least 27 months in state prison after being convicted of the indecent assault and strangulation of a Windber woman in 2021. He is currently being held at SCI-Camp Hill and was unable to be reached for comment.
Somerset County’s solicitor, Christopher Furman, said on Tuesday that the county had received word that the Commonwealth Court had dismissed the case.
