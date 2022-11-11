JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With a few brief words and the laying of a wreath, the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown community paid a Veterans Day tribute Friday to the men and women who have served in the military.
“We’re grateful to our veterans for helping for nearly 250 years to keep us a nation that is free, a nation that is a beacon of liberty, to keep us a people who enjoy all the freedoms that we talk about in the First Amendment of our Constitution,” UPJ President Jem Spectar said during the ceremony on Friday. “Behind all of that is that courage and that commitment to service that we honor today.”
The annual event is usually held at the on-campus Heroes Memorial.
However, this year’s tribute was moved inside the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center due to a driving rainstorm.
Kathleen Patterson still read the words that are on plaques at the memorial, including a reflection on the obligation the country has to the fallen and wounded that reads: “It is not enough, never enough, to simply thank them for their service. Let us honor their service by being citizens worthy of their sacrifice.”
Recognition was specifically given to those who were killed in Afghanistan and Iraq and following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Jerry Samples, an Army veteran and UPJ’s director of engineering, had friends and family members who died in those wars.
He participated in the wreath-laying ceremony in their honor.
“The wreath is a nice outward gesture to something that’s a long-term gesture,” Samples said.
Samples served from 1970 to 1996.
“I started out just to do it for two years, and I started to enjoy what I was doing,” Samples said. “I enjoyed working with the people. I enjoyed the missions we had.
"There’s a history of service in my family. All my uncles and aunts and everybody were in the military. I just stayed in it. It became an avocation – something that I really wanted to do to help other people, to help the country.”
He continues to support veterans at Pitt-Johnstown.
“We have a lot of veterans on campus and we try to do the best we can to help them be successful, because a lot of them are coming in with real baggage,” Samples said. “We need to help them get through that. And I think we do a pretty good job of that.”
