EBENSBURG – The Cambria County Board of Commissioners on Thursday voted to approve a tax abatement for the old Cambria County Jail property in Ebensburg as a developer gets ready to restore and redevelop the historic stone structure.
The other two entities that have the power to tax the county-owned North Center Street property, Ebensburg Borough and Central Cambria School District, must also approve the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) Act tax relief before it can go into effect.
Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County officials in July revealed plans by developer David S. Davis, owner of North Carolina-based DSherwoodD Enterprises, to add offices, event space and a restaurant inside the monumental old building, which housed Cambria County’s inmates from the early 1870s until 1997.
Renee Daly, executive director of the authority, said the LERTA relief was one of the incentives requested by Davis while those plans were being made.
“When Mr. Davis starts the construction of the old jail, he would only be assessed the amount that is currently being assessed right now,” explained Daly.
“Even if he puts in $3 million of renovations, he is only assessed for the first two years at what the assessed value is currently. Years 3 and 4 go up to 20%, and it ramps up from there to Year 10, where he would then pay 100% of the new assessed value.”
Prison staff commended
Also during Thursday’s meeting, Commissioners Thomas Chernisky, B.J. Smith and Scott Hunt presented a certificate of recognition to Cambria County Prison staffers and administrators for their handling of an Oct. 2 incident at the prison that was described by Warden Christian Smith as a “riot.”
Chernisky said that he and his fellow commissioners wanted to thank all of the prison’s officers, staff and administrators “for their professionalism and dedication to Cambria County and our region.”
Warden Smith confirmed during Thursday’s meeting that the investigation into the incident is ongoing and said that felony riot charges are likely to be filed against some individuals.
He said that “hours’ and hours’ worth of film” will be reviewed as investigators “go back and look at every inmate individually so we can document what each one individually did.”
The riot, which reportedly involved a group of 31 inmates in one of the prison’s housing units, reportedly began at around 12:50 p.m. Oct. 2 and was brought under control by 6 p.m.
No injuries to either prisoners or prison staffers were reported, but Smith said the housing unit where the incident took place “sustained considerable damage.” No information about what led to the riot has been publicly released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.