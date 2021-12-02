EBENSBURG – The Cambria County Commissioners approved two contracts Thursday that would allow the Flood City Youth Fitness Academy to continue helping area youths.
The first contract was for $273,871.77, which Fred Oliveros, administrator of the Cambria County Drug and Alcohol Program, said was obtained in supplemental block grant funds and would be funding a tutoring supervisor, five tutors, a mentor and three drivers, who would be transporting the children from schools in the Greater Johnstown School District to the center and then home, as well as mileage reimbursement.
“On any given day, we can have between 75 and 125 children and, with that, we are always in need of mentors and tutors for the children, so this grant is able to provide the type of skilled people that we need to be able to do those jobs,” said Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, program director at the center.
Wilson said the grant will also ensure that the center will be able to continue to transport the children it serves.
The second contract was between the county and the University of Georgia at a rate of $5,000 for training for the Strong African American Families Program, which will be facilitated through the academy.
Oliveros explained that there would be an online training for facilitators. Parents and children then could enroll in the program, which would involve separate sessions and a meal at the end where they can work together on the techniques that they learned.
Wilson said that about 10 to 12 individuals will be trained for the program, which will help mentor the community and particularly young adult families with children. He said that the program will look at not only parenting skills but life skills as well.
“We know that the parent, especially during COVID, they’re going through some extreme situations,” he said.
“Sometimes we’re just going to be able to sit down for dinner and talk and connect them for resources.”
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
