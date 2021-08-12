EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County Board of Commissioners approved two ordinances at its meeting Thursday to help with economic growth in the county.
The commissioners approved over 300 acres in the county to be submitted in an application to the state as Keystone Opportunity Zones, which would exempt the properties from taxes to entice potential employers to the area.
“KOZ is another tool in the toolbox for economic development here in Cambria County,” said President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky.
Cambria County Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Renee Daly explained that Johnstown Industrial Development Corp. is a subsidiary of Johnstown Area Regional Industries (JARI).
According to Daly, the application will include Jackson Township, with 60 acres right off U.S. Route 22; Richland Township, with 132 acres at the airport; and the City of Johnstown, with 117 acres, including Rosedale and the hospital area.
“This provides a tax incentive for businesses to move into those regions and into those designated areas,” Daly said of the zones.
Daly explained that the application will be submitted by mid-September to the Department of Community and Economic Development, and a decision should be made by Gov. Tom Wolf by the end of the year.
If the application is approved, the Keystone Opportunity Zone benefits would begin in January for a 10-year period that would end Dec. 31, 2032.
Cambria County may soon have another option for removing blight.
During the meeting, the commissioners also authorized the redevelopment authority as the county’s land bank.
“The land bank is just another tool for economic development throughout the county,” Daly said. “We are looking at a countywide land bank with the redevelopment authority, and the City of Johnstown will be creating their own land bank. That will be through the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority. We will be countywide, excluding the city of Johnstown.”
Daly explained that the land bank would have first right of refusal of properties that are up for tax sale and that a land bank cannot be outbid.
These traits would help in obtaining properties for demolition or for rehabilitation.
According to Daly, she will submit a proposal to the state for approval and will spend the next several months working on policies and procedures.
Chernisky noted that the county has been taking action against the county’s blight.
“We know that Act 152 is not a silver bullet, but approving this ordinance and designating the Cambria County Redevelopment Authority as the land bank of the county gives us another tool to get rid of blight,” he said. “Removing blight is addition by subtraction. When blight is removed, it increases the property values and creates activity.”
Daly said that other counties and municipalities with land banks obtain about five to eight properties per year.
“It’s not going to recreate a community overnight, but it is an extra incentive we can provide to economic development,” she said.
