CRESSON – With members of the senior class at Penn Cambria High School assembled in front of him on Monday, Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky had a message: Get registered and vote.
Not for him, though. This wasn’t a campaign stop for the third-term commissioner. But Chernisky does see the value in getting younger voters registered and actively voting in all elections, even if they’re not casting ballots for him when he’s eligible to run again in 2023.
“I’ve been doing this from Day 1, so every day is a campaign day,” Chernisky said. “Every day, you just do your job. Every day is go to work to do your best. As elected officials, we should be accountable to do our job, and this is a way to get kids engaged and registered to vote.
“I’ve been doing this for years, this isn’t anything new out of the blue.”
Throughout his talk, which ran roughly 30 minutes, in the high school’s auditorium, Chernisky touched on reasons why it’s important to vote even if races for statewide or national seats aren’t being contested.
“To me, every time there’s an election, it’s the most important election,” Chernisky said. “Be it a school board election, council, a township race, a commissioner’s race. Every election is the most important election.”
Some of his key points included that elected officials tend to listen to the majority and that they pay attention to voter turnout, making it important for turnout in all elections while also adding that low voter turnout could mean that the most popular candidate may not win, especially in local races.
“A lot of times, when those races are happening, the turnout of people voting is maybe between 15% and 30% and it varies per area,” he said. “Low voter turnout could have a less-popular candidate still get elected because their supporters are more motivated.”
The assembly also gave time for Chernisky to inform the students of how their party affiliation affects their ability to vote in primary elections and how candidates with limited funds will ficus their attention on “super voters” – those who vote in every primary and general election – when mailing materials during campaign season.
He also explained what processes go into candidates being placed onto their party’s ballot in the primary election.
The deadline for unregistered voters to register in time to vote during the May 18 primary is May 3. Information can be found at www.votespa.com.
“People around the world are still fighting and dying for a privilege that we’re still taking for granted,” Chernisky said.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.