Event venues’ schedules are exploding, Ace’s co-owner Dustin Greene said.
Venue operators say there’s been a steady stream of bookings since the statewide easing of COVID-related venue capacity limits on May 31.
“Most Saturdays are booked through the rest of the year,” Greene said, “but Friday or Sunday events are available if people are open to it.”
Some people are even considering scheduling weddings on weekdays, he said.
“We’ve been asked about Thursday weddings,” Greene said. “People are electing to take weekdays off to have a wedding.”
At the Grand Halle on Broad Street, weekend wedding slots are filling up well into the future, general manager David Hurst said.
“We are ahead of pace for bookings for 2022,” Hurst said. “We are getting a lot of people who are booking quicker and further out to do the best they can to make sure they are getting beyond the pandemic.”
‘Back to normal’
Summer nuptials appear to be a trend this year and next year, Johnstown wedding photographer Kristin Crocco said.
“I’m getting more weddings in May, June and July compared with years in the past, when there were more in late October and November,” Crocco said. “I think the trend is people are being cautious about another surge of COVID.”
She said people are foregoing fall months for summer in hopes that if COVID causes indoor crowd limitations again, then they can have an open-air venue and more people.
The lodging industry is seeing many wedding parties as well as celebration-of-life parties for people whose funerals couldn’t be attended last year, said Rosemary Cramer, owner of Fairview Bed and Breakfast in Ebensburg.
“We are booked solid this summer,” Cramer said.
Wedding dress shops are able to handle the demand brought by the boom in activity, said Sharon Honkus, owner of Celestial Brides, 142 Market St., Johnstown.
“Everything is coming back to normal,” Honkus said.
‘Made it through’
Tina Smitley, owner of Modern Elegance Bridal & Prom in Ligonier, said she’s seeing a big turnaround from last year.
“People are more confident,” Smitley said, “and as far as supply goes, I have no problem getting gowns and bridesmaids dresses, except there are delays for shipping that may add a week or two.
“Because of COVID, everybody is experiencing problems with getting drivers and people to get product from one point to the other.”
At the Barn at Ligionier Valley, the difficult decisions brides made last year are paying off, said Beulah Frund, director of bridal operations for the venue’s managing company, Carson’s Premier Catering.
“A majority of brides rescheduled for this year,” Frund said. “There were a lot of brides crying. It’s the biggest day of their lives, but everybody made it through and weddings are going off without a hitch.”
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
