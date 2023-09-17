JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This production will serve up misdirection, murder, mayhem and betrayal.
Log Art Theatre will present “Deathtrap” murder-mystery dinner theater at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 and Oct. 6 and play-only performances at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 7 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 1 and 8 in the atelier and studio on the second floor at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
A catered meal provided by Joey Del’s 2001 Caterers will feature turkey and stuffing in gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry Jell-O and chocolate cake.
Comfortably ensconced in his charming Connecticut home, Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, is struggling to overcome a dry spell that has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds.
A possible change in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college – a thriller that Sidney recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway smash.
Sidney’s plan, devised with his wife’s help, is to offer collaboration to the student for co-credit. Or is it?
“Deathtrap” provides devilish cleverness and offers hilariously sudden shocks in such abundance that audiences will be spellbound until the very last moment.
“This show has so many nuances and twists and turns it will make your head spin,” said Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center and director of the performance. “ ‘Deathtrap’ will leave people entertained, smiling and intrigued.”
In addition, there will be a questionnaire with prizes for those attendees who can figure out the mystery.
The cast includes Michael O’Connor as Sidney Bruhl, Aspen Mock as Myra Bruhl, Matt Tracey as Clifford Anderson, Kaylie Alexa Heming as Helga ten Dorp and Chris Collins as Porter Milgrim.
“The cast is a dynamic group of talent ranging in their skills and abilities,” Godin said.
A cash bar will be available, and there will be a 50/50 raffle.
“I could not be more pleased with the growth and development of Log Art Theatre,” Godin said.
“Being able to foster all artistic mediums, including the performing arts, provides an experience for personal growth, self-expression and artistic creation. The Community Arts Center of Cambria County is so fortunate to be able to provide a wide cross-section of experiences for all ages and all interests.”
Proceeds will benefit arts center programming.
The corporate sponsor for the production is Stifel Investment Services, and the Log Art Theatre corporate season sponsor is the Wellington Fund.
Tickets are $50 for members and $55 for nonmembers for the dinner theater. The deadline to purchase tickets is Sept. 25 for the Sept. 29 show and Oct. 2 for the Oct. 6 performance.
Tickets for the play-only performance are $12 for members and $17 for nonmembers and can be purchased in advance or at the door.
Table sponsorships also are available.
To order tickets, call 814-255-6515 or online at www.caccc.org.
