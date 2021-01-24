The Comcast high-speed internet extension that affected portions of northern Cambria and southern Clearfield counties has been completed months ahead of schedule.
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, and state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield/Cambria, announced the news Thursday.
“I would like to thank Comcast for making this important investment in our area and bringing the project in ahead of schedule,” Langerholc said in a release. “I’m grateful Comcast has taken positive steps to assist the residents of these areas particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, when access to high-speed broadband is crucial to so many people, including students, fire and EMS personnel, small businesses and health care professionals.”
The improvement will allow 3,900 Cambria County residential customers to access all of Comcast Xfinity services.
That includes one gigabit-per-second or faster, broadband internet for residents, and businesses will receive the full suite of the company’s products, which features network speeds up to 100 gigabits-per-second.
These services are now available to the townships of White, Chest, Clearfield, Reade and Dean in Cambria and the boroughs of Glen Hope, Coalport and Irvona and the township of Beccaria in Clearfield.
“One thing the COVID-19 pandemic has made painfully obvious is the need to create pathways that connect unserved and underserved areas of our Commonwealth with vital services they need in their everyday lives,” Sankey said in a release.
“This decision by Comcast is not about enabling these portions of Cambria and Clearfield counties to download movies. It is about providing a bridge to educational materials for their children, access to emergency service providers in time of need and connections to growth opportunities that to this point did not exist inside our present communications infrastructure.”
Toni Murphy, senior vice president of Comcast’s Keystone Region, noted that the company is pleased with the completion of the “important project” and thus far has had an “overwhelmingly positive response” to expansion of its broadband footprint in the two counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.