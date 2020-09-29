After months of work, Comcast has completed the first round of installations for residents in northern Cambria County as part of the company’s expansion in that area.
“We’re always exploring opportunities to expand our broadband network,” Vice President of Communications for the Comcast Keystone Region Robert Grove said.
In May, Comcast announced the project that is set to benefit parts of northern Cambria and southern Clearfield counties.
The work is to include high-speed broadband internet, expanded video offerings and phone service and affect portions of Chest, Clearfield, Dean, Reade and White townships in Cambria.
In Clearfield County, the boroughs of Coalport, Irvona and Glen Hope and township of Beccaria are to receive the same offerings once new fiber-optic lines and coaxial cables are installed beginning in Cambria.
Grove said the “first of 3,900 addresses passed by this project” have been completed and those are in “the Dysart area of Dean Township in Cambria County.”
“All customers already in our service footprint ... now have our full suite of products available,” Grove said.
He compared it to the same services to which residents of a large metropolitan area have access.
All businesses in the previously mentioned areas will benefit from this expansion as well.
Comcast will head to the Flinton and Fallentimber areas of Cambria County in mid-October for the next leg of the installation, and the project is expected to be complete by spring of 2021.
There’s an additional benefit to the expansion, Grove said.
New and former customers now have access to Comcast’s Internet Essentials program because of this project.
For the past nine years, the company has been offering the essentials package to help close the digital divide.
“This program provides home internet service for $9.95 per month for qualifying families, and they qualify if they are receiving any federal assistance,” Grove said.
It also gives them WiFi in their home, the ability to access Comcast WiFi hotspots, access to digital literacy training and the ability to purchase a computer for $150.
Grove said programs such as these are critical during the COVID-19 pandemic because the two provide access to the internet while individuals and students are working from home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.