It’s time to mount up!
The Windber Hospice and Greater Johnstown Saddle Club is calling on all local equestrian enthusiasts, and those looking to support a good cause, to come out this weekend for a Combined Horse Show.
The annual benefit event will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Greater Johnstown Saddle Club, 316 Saddleclub Road, in Windber.
Now in its 18th year, the horse show has raised more than $270,000 to help support Windber Hospice.
“We started the horse show years ago as an event to raise money for the hospice,” said event co-organizer Don Smith.
“We need the money to go toward things that the hospital really wouldn’t have money to provide for.
“Through this we’ve been able to do things like buy bigger TVs for the patients in care, new uniforms, and we paid for the music program they have for the patients,” he said. “We were pretty lucky over the years to raise $270,000. So hopefully, we can do pretty well this year too.”
Smith, a Windber Hospice volunteer and Saddle Club member, said the annual event has grown through the years and continues to get better with time.
This year’s event will feature showmanship and leadline classes, craft and horse supply vendors, children’s rides, a basket raffle and a chicken barbecue.
The grand prize chance drawing will be held at 4 p.m., following the basket raffle drawing at 3:30 pm.
“The people who come realize what a good charity it’s for,” Smith said. “And so, when they come, they come especially for that charity. We’ve had them from Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, and they come just because they want to donate to the hospice.”
While the annual fundraiser takes place at the Greater Johnstown Saddle Club each year, this year marks the first that the organization will partner with Windber Hospice for the event.
“We figured it would be a good fit for both of us,” said Greater Johnstown Saddle Club vice president Kathy Moss. “We could both benefit by more of us working together, instead of just a few of us on each side. We don’t compete against each other, we work with each other ... and it’s a good cause.”
Moss said she has personally experienced family members being cared for at hospice care facilities, and understands the important role the facilities play.
“One way to pay them back is to try to help them out by trying to earn money for them,” Moss said. “There’s going to be a lot of good food there to eat, the craft vendors will be there, a basket raffle will be inside. And all of the proceeds go to the hospice.”
The benefit event is free and open to the general public.
For more information on the Combined Horse Show, visit thegreaterjohnstownsaddleclub.com.
