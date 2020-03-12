EBENSBURG – Several streets in Colver are scheduled to be repaved this year, officials said.
Cambria Township Supervisor Tim Bracken said on Thursday that a fresh coat of blacktop will be added to every street in the village that has not been repaved recently – Reese Avenue and First, Second, Third, Sixth, Seventh, Eighth, Ninth and 10th streets. Those streets are currently in “pretty rough” condition, he said.
Renee Daly, executive director of the Cambria County Redevelopment Authority, said during Thursday’s meeting of the authority that work on the project is expected to begin in April or May. The project is to be completed by June, she added.
The authority opened four bids for the project during Thursday’s meeting. From lowest to highest, they were submitted by Grannas Bros. Stone & Asphalt Co. Inc., of Hollidaysburg, which bid $223,111.70; Quaker Sales Corp., of Johnstown, which bid $269,206.40; HRI Inc., of State College, which bid $284,197.20; and Ligonier Construction Co., of Laughlintown, which bid $426,570.00.
The authority did not officially award the contract for the project on Thursday, but did move to accept the bids and to award the contract to the lowest responsible bidder after the bids are reviewed. The contract is expected to be awarded before the authority’s next regular meeting on Apr. 9, and Daly said a notice to proceed will be issued soon after the contract is awarded.
The project will be funded by Community Development Block Grant money, Daly said. Cambria Township, in which the unincorporated community of Colver is located, is a CDBG entitlement community, meaning that it receives a set amount of money through the CDBG program each year.
