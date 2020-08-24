Colver Power Project in Cambria Township will reopen next month under new ownership.
The facility has been closed since May.
“That’s great news,” Cambria Township Supervisor Tim Bracken said on Monday. “It means jobs and everything else that goes with it.”
Generation Holdings LP, of Latrobe, has agreed to purchase the 110 megawatt Colver power plant and five related mine reclamation sites from interests associated with Northern Star Generation.
The plant will be operated by Colver Green Energy LLC, which was formed by Generation Holdings and its associated company Robindale Energy Services Inc., also of Latrobe.
Management team member Dennis Simmers has been at the plant for more than 25 years.
“This is a great news story because there was no guarantee this plant would run again,” Simmers said. The facility generates enough electricity to power 130,000 homes and continues reclamation activities at five abandoned mines in Cambria County identifies as legacy sites created from now defunct coal and steel companies.
Additional fuel will be sourced from sites in Somerset, Indiana and Clearfield counties.
At full operation, the circulating fluidized bed facility can remediate more than 700,000 tons of waste coal a year while capturing 95-99% of all emissions, Simmers said.
“If we can continue to remove waste coal from around the area, we can continue to clean up the waterway,” he said.
The plant will employ about 25 people, with another 45 jobs related to operating the plant and supplying fuel and limestone.
Colver Green Energy will be hiring a number of former employees as well as new operators, mechanics, and electricians to fill remaining vacancies to allow the plant to restart and continue reclamation activities in September.
The plant’s impact reaches beyond those 70 jobs, Bracken said.
“Lot of people don’t understand the trickle down effect when these plants close,” Bracken said.
Truck drivers and plant employees patronize area businesses, he said.
“They support the community,” Bracken said.
Colver was one of three electrical generation plants in Cambria Township, along with Ebensburg Power, 2840 New Germany Road, and the former Cambria Cogeneration Co., 243 Rubisch Road, which closed last year.
Robindale also operates the Ebensburg Power facility, along with Seward Generation and several others.
Cambria Cogen was also operated by North Star, which closed the Colver plant and put it up for sale after a power purchase agreement with Penelec expired in May.
Simmers believes modified emission standards the Environmental Protection Agency announced in April affecting Colver, Ebensburg, Seward and three other Pennsylvania facilities helped make the Colver sale possible.
The modified standards for hydrochloric acid and sulfur dioxide recognized the plants’ benefit for removing waste coal, local lawmakers said at the time.
“Given Pennsylvania’s history, refuse plants are reclaiming our lands and cleaning up the environment,” U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Centre, told The Tribune-Democrat in April.
“This will save jobs in rural areas of the commonwealth while also providing energy. EPA made the right call to keep these facilities operating and working for Pennsylvania.”
Simmers stressed the modification is not a “free pass.”
“It made that rule actually doable,” Simmers said. “Before, it was just one size fits all.”
