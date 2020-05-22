BROSIG [ndash] Bernard, C., Jr., 95, Richland, went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020 at Arbutus Park Manor. Born on September 4th, 1924 in Johnstown. Son of Bernard C. and Mary A. (Boyle) Brosig. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his spouse Marguerite R. (Saintz) Bros…