On May 9, I wrote my first Saturday column. I celebrated my 71st birthday, and I sincerely thank everyone who sent cards, Facebook greetings and emails. But no one mentioned the point I tried to make, and that concerns me.
All of us are deluged with requests for contributions to charities. Some are scammers and local and state authorities do a pretty good job of alerting us to those.
Facebook initiated a program where birthday celebrants name a favorite charity so their friends can donate.
Lots of folks were already strapped for cash before our world stopped spinning in mid-March. We’re just now beginning to realize the profound impact this situation created.
I discovered a charity that actually solicits an item that women use and discard, and thought that Mother’s Day was an awesome chance to ask for “a magic wand for my birthday.”
The Appalachian Wildlife Refuge in North Carolina collects used mascara wands, beauty brushes that serve as cleaning and grooming tools for small animals.
The soft, compact bristles reduce the risk of injury to frightened, fidgety critters.
Wands effectively remove larvae, fly eggs and dust from feathers and fur of small animals.
Technicians implement them to examine tiny patients for injuries, and they’re perfect for swabbing out syringes sometimes needed to feed the animals.
AWR accepts donations in October and April, and nothing is wasted. Overflow is packaged with educational materials to instruct workers in other refuge and rehabilitation facilities in the U.S. and abroad.
I thought the timing was perfect. Women could begin stashing “lash-ers” in containers and baggies; the whole unit, not just the wand. When the quarantine ends, I’ll let you know where “drop-off” points will be.
I have never written a column that received no response.
But we never had obstacles like this to overcome. Mother’s Day, with no hugs or kisses: social distancing. Families already separated by geography or medical needs feel isolated and excluded. We all suffer fear, sorrow and anxiety.
I’m mentioning this cause again because things may have calmed down a bit, and animals always need someone to speak for them. I apologize to anyone offended by this reminder.
Since we’re on the subject of wildlife, did anyone hear about the tragic accident on Route 422 outside Philadelphia?
Some idiot purchased an emu and attempted to drive his car with the large bird inside.
Authorities said the owner lost control of the large bird, who darted into the heavy expressway traffic.
As a child, my buddy Dick visited a farm that housed several exotic species, including an emu. Dick said “Klunk” was one of the nicest pets on the ranch, and followed Dick around like a puppy.
Now, what do you suppose gave that man the notion that an emu would be a swell pet, and would enjoy being confined in what was probably the first vehicle he ever saw driven by a stranger?
I love my insurance company. They provide prompt and excellent service at reasonable rates. But their television commercial is tasteless, irresponsible, and has now inadvertently caused the death of an innocent, harmless creature.
State police used tasers in an effort to rescue the bird, but traffic was backed up in both directions. Police shot the emu.
Why did they have to kill it?
I used to travel east often, and 422 frightened me. Picture impatient drivers honking, yelling; probably quite a few large trucks in that very commercial area; folks gawking instead of controlling their vehicles. The situation had all the ingredients for a multi-car pileup, with a strong possibility of injuries or deaths, and almost certainly one of the dead would be the bird.
The gunshot was probably far more humane than being squished under 18 wheels of a semi.
I’ve called my company several times before, and written a letter.
It’s a documented fact that imbecilic viewers have been maimed or killed attempting stunts they witnessed on TV.
The program “Jackass” posted a disclaimer: Don’t try this at home.
Forgive me for venting, but there’s just been too much senseless death.
