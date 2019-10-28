A four-day visit by a team of 30 Columbia University graduate school planners was organized to provide Greater Johnstown’s change-makers a fresh, outside perspective for a region working to turn its natural assets into unique draws.
To Vision 2025 Co-Coordinator Wally Burlack, the end result didn’t just provide them with a list of new ideas on ways to make that happen.
It provided “validation,” he said.
“One of the really exciting things was that a lot of the ideas they generated are things we’re already working on,” Burlack said, following a Johnstown Resilience Accelerator press conference Monday at Bottle Works.
Students and faculty from Columbia’s Graduate School for Architecture, Planning and Preservation spent the weekend in Johnstown, studying its natural landscape as well as its eclectic, man-made neighborhoods.
But part of their goal was also to offer insight to community leaders who’ve been working under the Vision 2025 umbrella on ways to enhance that landscape.
Some of the proposals showcased Monday included adding an urban “Arts Walk” trail through downtown Johnstown, creating ways to reconnect the city to its rivers and further embrace the mountain terrain that surrounds the community.
Others envision ways to bring more of Johnstown’s natural elements – colorful trees and other greenery – back into the central business district.
Since Vision 2025’s launch in 2015, more than 2,000 volunteers – many of them representing 110 project-focused “capture teams” have already been working to bring plans just like those to life.
Burlack cited the multi-million dollar Iron to Arts Corridor trail project, which will link trails and attractions from Old Conemaugh to Cambria City, as one example.
Seeing that Columbia University professionals and its Ivy League graduate students independently came to similar conclusions to reinvigorate the city, “reinforces we’re on the right track,” he and fellow Vision 2025 Coordinator Ryan Kieta said.
“It’s just a matter of continuing to peck away at these projects,” Burlack said.
Vision 2025 leaders and community stakeholders were joined by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Plan Formulator Andrea Carson, Pennsylvania DCNR Regional Adviser Jay Schreibman and Johnstown native Thaddeus Pawlowski, the managing director for Columbia’s Center for Resilient Cities and Landscapes.
“We’re impressed by the way this community is defining its future,” Pawlowski said.
There was a time, the city’s hills and rivers served its industries. Now, those same resources can be the engine for progress, he added.
He said the region is blessed by its surroundings – and those surroundings create an almost limitless number of possibilities.
“That’s a very exciting thing,” Pawlowski said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.