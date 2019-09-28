Six Septembers of “tealing-out” towns has wrapped the region in ovarian cancer awareness, the sponsors say.
The Turn the Towns Teal ribbon project of Ann Harris Smith Foundation and Laurel Auto Group began after Laurel owners Mike Smith and his son, Matt Smith, saw a similar campaign in Connecticut.
They enlisted help from Matt Smith’s alma mater, Bishop McCort High School, to have ribbons tied on trees and poles around Johnstown in 2014.
Since then, the project has expanded to 47 municipalities in three counties, with more than 200 volunteers, said Jennie Baughman, Laurel’s director of community outreach.
The foundation supplies the ribbons, along with teal shirts for participating schools. Students wear the shirts to “teal-out games” – where ovarian cancer materials are provided.
While it was not launched as a fundraiser for the foundation or ovarian cancer awareness, a few organizations have added fundraising events to the awareness campaign.
“Some of the schools have taken this to a new level and really owned it,” Matt Smith said at Laurel Toyota, 933 Eisenhower Blvd.
Raising awareness, funds
This year’s participating schools included Forest Hills, Berlin Brothersvalley, Meyersdale, Bishop McCort, Somerset, Conemaugh Valley, Penn Cambria, Richland and Windber.
Teal out games are being held for girls volleyball, girls soccer and football.
The Johnstown Tomahawks also participated with Ovarian Cancer a Awareness Night for Saturday’s game with the New Jersey Titans.
The campaign is ending in a big way Monday with Somerset High School’s girls soccer matches with Bishop McCort.
Ovarian cancer survivors will be recognized between the junior varsity and varsity matches and a basket raffle will be held at the event.
Somerset students have done canning events twice, where participants go to busy areas and collect donations in cans.
“They do raise a lot for us,” Baughman said.
The donations benefit the Ann Harris Smith Foundation, which was formed almost immediately after its namesake was diagnosed with Stage 3C ovarian cancer in 2000. The non-profit is dedicated to spreading the word about ovarian cancer and early detection.
‘Everybody rallied’
Over the years, the foundation’s primary source of revenue has been the Laurel Auto Group Pro-Am Charity Golf Classic.
Like many with ovarian cancer, Ann Smith’s disease had begun to spread by the time she was diagnosed and treated.
She died in July 2002. Her husband, Laurel founder and President Mike Smith, and her son, Laurel Vice President Matt Smith, have continued her legacy through the foundation, teal ribbon campaign and more.
This year, the September campaign brought in all the Laurel Auto Group locations.
“We had a fun competition between the dealerships’ staffs,” Matt Smith said. Each location was decorated to raise ovarian cancer awareness. The Smiths treated the winners with a catered lunch.
“I was so proud that everybody rallied and made the dealerships look so nice,” Matt Smith said.
Laurel Nissan employees printed out ovarian cancer survivor stories from the Internet and decorated the showroom.
Matt Smith said he felt good watching customers read them when they visited the business. The decorations furthered the foundation’s and his mother’s message to know about ovarian cancer’s warning signs.
‘Help other women’
American Cancer Society lists four early symptoms of the disease:
• Bloating.
• Pelvic or abdominal pain.
• Trouble eating or feeling full quickly.
• Urgent or frequent urination.
Matt Smith stressed the teal events are not designed to be a business promotion.
“This is not about the Laurel Auto Group selling cars,” he said. “It’s about: How do we help other women? How do we reach them in (cancer) Stage 1 or Stage 2?”
Ann Smith told family she had noticed the warning signs months before she was diagnosed and even asked a doctor about them. Because they are vague and also associated with other illnesses, however, ovarian cancer signs are often overlooked.
“Ask more of our doctors,” Matt Smith said, adding the goal is to allow more ovarian cancer patients to survive.
“That’s what my mom would have wanted,” he said. “‘I don’t want this to happen to somebody else.’ She used to say that.”
