The Joyce Murtha Breast Cancer Center’s fifth annual Color Me Pink Run/Walk was held Oct. 26 and raised more than $4,000 for the Pink Ribbon Care Fund.
More than 215 people participated in this year’s 5K run/walk that was held throughout the streets of Windber.
Awards were presented to the overall male and female winners and to the top male and female winners in age categories.
To date, the event has brought in more than $20,530 for the fund, which provides assistance for patients who are unable to pay for breast-related health services, including mammograms, follow-up diagnostic services and genetic counseling.
