WINDBER – Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber hosted the 6th Annual Color Me Pink 5K Run/1.5 mile Walk to raise funds to advance patient care at the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center.
"More than 70 runners and nearly 300 walkers will enjoy a scenic course through the streets of Windber, starting at the JMBCC and finishing at the Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine," the Murtha Center said in a news release.
Awards will be given to the top male and female finishers in each age group (10 and up) for the 5K Run.
Additionally, T-shirts were available for sale and a basket raffle was held, featuring gift baskets and items donated by generous community members.
