LORETTO – St. Francis University has announced a new financial award inspired by Martin Luther King, Jr.
The “Shields School of Business Dare-to-Dream Award,” an homage to King’s iconic “I Have a Dream Speech,” will provide $500 each year to a Black or African American student, or a student of Black or African American descent, who is pursuing a degree within that discipline.
Faculty and staff from Shields will select a first-year, sophomore or junior in good academic standing who exemplifies and promotes King’s values of equality, service, selflessness and justice.
The money will be applied to the student’s cost of education.
“I’m very grateful for the generosity of the Shields School of Business faculty and staff, in graciously creating and funding this award,” university President Father Malachi Van Tassell said in a release.
“It is just one of many examples of how members of our campus community strive for each and every students’ success.”
