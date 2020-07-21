INDIANA – College Magazine has named Indiana University of Pennsylvania one of the top 10 schools in the state.
Editors for the publication take into account student life, location, academics, life after graduation and notable alumni to create the rankings, according to a release from the school.
Elizabeth Garraway, a sophomore at the school, recognized the Indiana University for the offerings it provides her in College Magazine’s article.
She told the publication she’s received numerous resources and skills to help her thrive beyond college, the university includes a close-knit community and socializing is easy because of the number of organizations and activities outside the classroom.
Indiana was placed out of more than 180 colleges and universities in Pennsylvania.
Regional higher education schools that made the list include the University of Pittsburgh and Penn State University.
College Magazine includes university rankings of U.S. colleges, college prep, academic advice, career advice, student health and collegiate dating tips and is written by a team of journalists from universities nationwide.
