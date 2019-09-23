Mount Aloysius College has partnered with Intuit Financial Freedom Foundation for their Prosperity Hub and Tax Time Allies initiatives.
According to a recent press release from the college, the goal of the initiatives is to leverage the tax time experience to provide support for individuals building their financial stability. A key aspect of the work is to expand and strengthen the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) programs in Cambria County.
VITA is a federal program where low to moderate income taxpayers can have their taxes done at no charge.
“We look forward to continuing to bring opportunities for our students, families and the community to strengthen their financial stability,” said Kimberly Robertson, a member of Mount Aloysius College’s Institutional Advancement Division.
Mount Aloysius College and the Area Agency on Aging currently have the only VITA sites in Cambria County. Mount Aloysius students and faculty staff the VITA site on the college campus.
The Intuit Financial Freedom Foundation recently provided support so Robertson, along with Mount Aloysius accounting instructor Michael Shipman, could attend the national VITA conference in Denver, Colorado.
“This conference was so valuable in providing information on how to better serve the community and grow our VITA program,” Shipman said. “We are thankful to the Intuit Financial Freedom Foundation for supporting the development of our internal capacity.”
For more information about VITA or any other activities relating to the Prosperity Hub, contact Robertson by email at krobertson@mtaloy.edu or by phone at 814-886-6628.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.