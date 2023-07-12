The Supporting Scholars program at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College received a $54,000 boost from the school’s foundation.
“We are aiming to attract some of the best and brightest students from local high schools, where they will earn an affordable, accessible and quality education here at Penn Highlands,” President Steve Nunez said in a release.
“It is very generous for the Penn Highlands Foundation, made up entirely of volunteers, to spend their time raising money to support this scholarship program.
“We are really blessed to have such dedicated directors of the foundation board.”
Nunez and his cabinet were presented the check for more than $50,000 prior to the foundation board meeting on Wednesday, which was a first.
Typically the college supports scholarships through the operating budget.
With these monies, the college will provide scholarships to at least 16 high school seniors.
That includes the Destination Graduation Scholarship – $1,000 per semester to a minimum of one student annually – Emerging Leader Scholarship – $1,000 per semester to 13 students annually – and Presidential Scholarship – $3,000 per semester to two students annually.
“We’re very pleased that we were able to make this significant donation as a result of all of our fundraising activities over the years that helped the college fulfill its mission,” Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Foundation Board President Jeffrey Wood said in a statement.
“There were a lot of events and a lot of reaching out to friends of the college, including receiving a generous donation from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
“We’re very passionate about the whole community college concept, so we want to give students the best possible opportunity to start off their educational career with as little debt as possible.”
For more information on Penn Highlands scholarships or to donate, visit www.pennhighlands.edu/donate or call the foundation at 814-262-6448.
