College aid workshop

Julie Fontana (standing), of Johnstown, a PHEAA Higher Education Access Partner, helps Greater Johnstown High School senior Wesley Kuruzovich, (seated, center) file his federal and state financial aid for college on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in the Greater Johnstown High School Library. With Wesley are his parents Michelle (left) and Chuck. Parents and students were encouraged to attend the workshop to complete their FAFSA and PHEAA applications for financial aid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.