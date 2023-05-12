Colleen Dawson

Name: Colleen R. Dawson
Residence: Stoystown
Education: North Star High School; University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown – pre-med Paralegal Certification Notary Public; County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania’s Center for Excellence in County Leadership
Occupation: Somerset County Commissioner
Family: Husband, Bob, one son
Background: Paralegal at a local law firm for 34 years specializing in office management, real estate, and title insurance, Right of Way specialist at PennDOT Engineering District 12
Past chair of the Somerset County Republican Committee; Somerset County Affordable Housing Board; former President of Stoystown Borough Council; Vice-President of Stoystown-Quemahoning Community Park; Vice President of Somerset County Borough’s Association; Somerset Area Ambulance Association treasurer
Current member of Cambria Somerset Authority; PennDOT Rural Transportation Committee; CCAP’s Governance Committee; Suicide Prevention Task Force and Somerset County Foundation for Higher Education and Salisbury Family Center as well as several county advisory boards.
1. Why are you running for this position?
I recognize the need for knowledge, experience and cultivation of professional relationships to excel in the role of a county commissioner. With my previous legal experience, I bring expertise in the areas of real estate, contract review, fiscal comprehension and common-sense rationale.
As commissioner, I have fostered working relationships with commissioners from across the state and am active in promoting clarifications and changes to legislation which affects county government and those we serve every day. Great working relationships with teams, whether local, statewide or multi-state, are essential to bring projects to fruition. I add value to boards and committees by promoting alternative points of view and working with others to find resolutions.
There are many unfinished projects that are nearing completion and knowledgeable decisions to be made. It is clear that any newly seated commissioner would lack the experience required to keep this momentum rolling smoothly. None have the background in county government which would enable a seamless transition. I know the knowledge, hours and commitment that are needed to be a responsible, effective county commissioner. I am committed to fulfilling these ideals and ensuring the best representation possible for our residents and taxpayers.
2. What do you see as the biggest priorities for Somerset County?
Ensuring the funding for the completion of Route 219 remains a top county priority. The economic and safety advantages of having a completed Route 219 are well documented. In the last three years, well over half the funding for Route 219 has been secured. This has been accomplished by the partnerships that this board, and those previous, have nurtured.
With the funding for engineering, right of way acquisition, utility relocation and environmental studies already secured, PennDOT and partners have now committed fiscal restrained dollars for over half the anticipated construction cost. We must work with our partners to secure the remaining construction dollars for completion.
Broadband access and expansion is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity. The rural aspect of Somerset County is a hard sell to many internet service providers, which are always looking for a return on their investment. With federal funding coming to the Commonwealth, we are looking to take advantage of grant opportunities. While the county is not in the internet service provider business, we must partner and advocate on behalf of our residents for sufficient and affordable broadband access.
The great resignation, and the lack of available workforce continue to plague businesses as well as county government. This is not unique to Somerset County and is a dilemma throughout the country. As commissioners, we have enabled many unique ways to encourage recruitment and retention of our workers, and remain dedicated to ensuring that all services that we are required to provide to our residents continue.
The cost of products and services continue to increase for everyone. Continuous review of the county’s budget is necessary to ensure that expenses do not overtake income. There is no money tree beside the courthouse and we, like you, must work to stay within our budget.
3. Over the past year, concerns have been raised about employee pay in Somerset County, to the point one elected row officer has called for commissioners to raise taxes to boost wages. Where do you stand?
Somerset County employs about 450 individuals. Approximately 250 county employees are represented by three separate unions. Salaries for union employees are set through collective bargaining agreements, typically lasting four years. One agreement was finalized last year and two are currently in negotiations. A total compensation package consists of much more than simply wages, and county employee benefits and retirement are excellent.
The county’s salary board sets wages for non-union employees and yearly increases are set during budget season. Salary studies are done to be sure that county employees are on parity with those employed by other sixth class counties and those which border Somerset.
We should not be asked to raise taxes simply to unilaterally boost wages. Most of our employees are paid a fair wage and many are above the statewide average. Placing an unfair burden on the taxpayers simply to raise salaries should not be an option.
4. What are your goals if elected/reelected?
In the last three years, well over half the funding for Route 219 has been secured. This has been accomplished by the partnerships that this board, and those previous, have nurtured. We are in an excellent position to bring its completion to fruition in 2031. As a member of the Rural Transportation Coordinating Committee, former PennDOT employee and paralegal, I am in an excellent position to continue to advocate for funding to ensure that the construction dollars are committed for completion.
I have strongly advocated for succession planning with our many departments of county government. I would like to have a solid plan in place for all departments to ensure the continuity of excellent service to our constituents.
The County’s trail system is ripe for expansion and with our Parks and Trails coordinator securing additional grants and funding, a completed 9/11 trail and Somerset Lake Trail are well within our reach.
I look forward to completing our generational projects which were funded using the American Rescue Plan dollars allocated to Somerset County. Broadband and the expansion of our emergency services radio system are among the many projects started, but not yet complete.
In addition, enhancing technology to expand our Geographical Information System to assist municipalities, county services and the general public, further developing community outreach, continuing to address blight, judicial sales and economic development, increasing grant dollars, and spending within our means, are some of the many goals I hope to achieve in the next four years.
