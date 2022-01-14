JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Dr. Sidney Goldblatt, of Johnstown, never stopped looking for better ways to deliver medicine, friends and colleagues say.
“He was a brilliant physician and scientist who never forgot his humble beginnings,” said Tom Kurtz, president and CEO of Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber. “He combined his passions for medicine and science in a way to truly impact direct patient care.”
Goldblatt, a well-known pathologist and entrepreneur, died last week at the age of 88.
After graduating in 1959 at the top of his medical school class at Temple University in Philadelphia, Goldblatt went on to become a board-certified pathologist through a residence program at what was then Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital. He then joined the hospital’s medical staff, where he served for 50 years. His roles included chief of pathology, medical director of laboratory services and member of the hospital board.
While building a nationally recognized reputation as a pathologist, Goldblatt was also developing ideas for products and services to improve care.
The Beaverdale native founded Sunquest Information Systems in 1979 to develop information technology for the health care industry. The company developed software that was marketed and used worldwide.
“He developed a lab system through Sunquest that I think most of the hospitals in the country use,” Kurtz said. “His interests were wide and diverse, but they always had one focus, and that was, ‘How does (this) impact care?’ ”
When Sunquest was sold in the early 2000s, its notable clients included the Mayo Clinic, the Cleveland Clinic, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York and Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.
From there, Goldblatt launched two more companies, MolecularDx and ForensicDx, both based in Windber.
ForensicDx is a nationally recognized forensic science center that performs autopsies for coroners in 20 Pennsylvania counties.
MolecularDx is an advanced genomics diagnostics and toxicology laboratory that operated for a time on the ground floor of what was then the Windber Research Institute, now Chan Soon-Shiong Institute for Molecular Medicine at Windber.
“When we first started the research institute at Windber, Dr. Goldblatt would come to my office on a regular basis to discuss the type of genomic and proteomics work we were doing,” said F. Nicholas Jacobs, founding president of the institute. “Each conversation with our PhDs resulted in him developing a deeper understanding of the future of medicine. When I returned to visit with him a dozen years later, the entire first floor of that research institute was filled with Sid’s genius and with his adaptations of the knowledge he had acquired during those visits.”
Goldblatt’s research teams worked in collaboration with the Windber institute’s experts on a number of projects.
Goldblatt continued to pursue knowledge to develop new innovations through his later years. At the time of his death, he was involved with a project to offer genetic analysis for families, with the goal of identifying inherited conditions for early intervention.
The project continues, led by Ebensburg-based American Family Health. Company founder and CEO John Kimball said the work illustrates Goldblatt’s life goals.
“He wanted to do something better,” Kimball said. “He was always looking for a better way to do things.”
Hospitals’ struggles providing care during the COVID-19 pandemic naturally attracted Goldblatt’s attention. His companies went to work with an in-home monitoring system that the company had developed for hospice and palliative care patients, adapting it for COVID-19 patients. The system allows doctors to monitor patients in their homes around the clock, including continuous heart and respiratory rates, body temperature and heart function.
Ivan Boyd, business development and strategic marketing specialist for Goldblatt Companies, last year said that Goldblatt’s goal was always to use technology to save lives and to improve the medical community.
“He wants to help his community in any way that he can,” Boyd said. “He has penned letters to legislators offering to help with the coronavirus epidemic.”
Dr. Susan Warshel, of Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber’s palliative care program, said she is part of the team working on the ongoing project. She said it was always exciting to work with Goldblatt.
“He always hired a stellar team,” Warshel said. “He was kind of in the background, but he was there when he was needed.”
She called Goldblatt “brilliant.”
Kurtz said he hopes Goldblatt’s work doesn’t end with his death.
“He has been more active in the last few years than he was before,” Kurtz said. “He had so many projects going that were truly revolutionary. I hope someone is able to carry on those projects.”
Jacobs said he will miss his friendship with Goldblatt.
“When I sat down for a meeting with Sid, it was always with the knowledge that I was privileged to be sharing time with an intellectual giant who had both a quick wit and a creative and inventive mind,” Jacobs said. “His presence, his brilliance, and his vision will definitely be missed.”
Survivors include his wife, Rae Goldblatt, and their children, Brian Goldblatt, Brad Goldblatt, Dr. Curtis Goldblatt and Jodi Gottlieb.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.