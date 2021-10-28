EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County commissioners on Thursday approved the emergency demolition of Red Mill Bridge in Blacklick Township.
The commissioners adopted a $125,000 proposal from Wrought Iron Bridge Works for the emergency removal of the bridge and a contract with Keller Engineers for supplemental work not to exceed $25,000.
The historic truss bridge is rusted and deteriorating. It has been closed to traffic since 2009 because of its condition.
Ethan Imhoff, executive director of the county’s planning commission, said the bridge has now become a hazard. Imhoff said PennDOT gave the bridge its “worst designation” earlier this year – priority zero.
“It means that collapse will be imminent, and they recommend that if the bridge is open it be closed for a while now,” he explained.
Imhoff said that the bridge was then inspected by Keller Engineers, who confirmed that the bridge was at risk for “imminent failure, but continues to stand.”
He explained that masonry in the piers that the bridge sits on has washed out and that the area that the bridge sits on is falling into the river. Engineers estimate that about 50% of the bridge’s steel structure has rusted, he added.
“Given the status of the bridge, there’s really no other option other than to remove it and remove it as quickly as possible so that nobody is hurt,” he said.
Imhoff said that permits and bonding for this project are expected to return in about a week, and the county is expected to give the notice to proceed at that time. The contractor will then have 60 days to complete the project. Imhoff expects the bridge to be demolished, or close to it, by the end of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.