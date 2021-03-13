Adam Dugan has earned membership in Coldwell Banker’s International Society of Excellence. This award represents the top 1% of all sales associates/representatives worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system. Dugan also was named No. 1 agent in the state and No. 10 nationwide in the Coldwell Banker system for 2020 transactions.
Helen Dugan has been named to the company’s International President’s Circle. Only the top 8% of all sales associates/representatives worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system qualified for this group. She was ranked No. 38 in the state in the Coldwell Banker system for 2020 transactions.
Doug Oakley and Bessie Marple have qualified to join the company’s International President’s Circle. This membership has been awarded to the top 8% of all sales associates/representatives worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system.
John Bingler has earned membership in the company’s International Diamond Society, a level achieved by only the top 15% of all sales associates/representatives worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system.
Willie Hayes has been honored as a member of the company’s International Sterling Society. This membership has been awarded to the top 22% of all sales associates/representatives worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system.
Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty has been awarded the Premier Office Award for the year end 2020. This is the 25th consecutive year the Johnstown office has received this honor.
