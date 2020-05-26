After more than 40 years of focusing on the residential real estate market in Johnstown, Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty is breaking into the commercial market, too.
Dwayne Hill, Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty’s broker of record, said commercial real estate deals in Johnstown have been traditionally conducted without local agents or without agents at all.
“Traditionally, the commercial market has been done internally among businesses in Johnstown,” he said.
In other cases, commercial real estate owned by large companies, fast food chains for example, are already committed to real estate firms, often based in larger metro areas, he said.
“Nobody concentrated on commercial real estate in this area for years and years and years,” he said. “But over the last five to eight years, you’ve seen local commercial brokers having some success in Johnstown.”
Leading Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty into the commercial market is Realtor Beth Reina.
Reina is from Johnstown, but for seven years she purchased commercial real estate across the United States for a Connecticut-based company.
She said that her experience of being on the purchasing side is helping her on the selling side of the business.
Not long after she started working for Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty in January, the real estate industry’s two-month COVID-19 hiatus began.
With the May reopening of real estate business in Pennsylvania, Reina said she has been somewhat surprised by the potential buyers she’s found for properties in Johnstown.
“I’ve had four calls from people in New York, Los Angeles and New Jersey right before the middle of April,” she said. “I was surprised by it. But it’s also a result of the pandemic.”
Some of those potential buyers remain in quarantine in their home state for now. It’s too early to say for sure when or if they will move to Johnstown, she said.
“They’ve said ‘I just want out. I want to move my business,’ ” she said. “I think they are also seeing opportunity in areas that are low-cost now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.