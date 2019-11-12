Area temperatures could approach record lows this week, which will turn forecasted rain showers to snow.
Tyler Roys, a meteorologist with Accuweather.com, said the temperature drop will come after Monday’s above-average highs in the 50s. The average temperature for Johnstown this time of year is 45 degrees, he added.
Monday evening rain turning to snow will continue Tuesday morning, Roys said, accumulating up to an inch of snow on unpaved surfaces.
Tuesday’s high is 27 degrees for the Johnstown area, Roys added, although wind chills will be in the teens and could reach the single digits Wednesday morning as students wait for their school buses.
“It’s going to feel very cold outside,” he said.
Tuesday’s predicted low of 14 degrees is just shy of a record set in 1911 of 13 degrees, Roys said.
Following a bitterly cold morning, Wednesday’s predicted high is 29 degrees. Temperatures could reach the 30s again by Thursday, Roys said.
“Temperatures are still going to be below average through the end of the week,” he said.
Residents should prepare their homes for colder weather to stay warm and prevent freezing pipes.
Tony Falduto, master plumber with Remmco Plumbing & Heating in Morrellville, said all outdoor faucets should be shut off and drained back.
“Be sure to disconnect and drain all hoses from the valves,” he said. “Even frost-proof hydrants can still freeze if the hose is left attached.”
Falduto also recommends having home heating systems checked annually by a professional.
“The earlier in the season you can do this, the better, as it allows for potential problems to be found and repaired prior to the cold weather.”
Dave Thornton of Thornton Oil Co., in Johnstown, said it’s important for homeowners to call and make an appointment for a refill when there’s a quarter of a tank remaining.
“Just keep an eye on your tank,” he said. “Don’t let it get much below a quarter of a tank.”
Thornton also advised customers – especially those in rural areas tough for oil tank trucks to access – to try their best to schedule tank refills before the first snowfall of the season.
Once a year, Falduto said to check the batteries in all smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors as a precaution and be sure to test them after replacing the batteries.
In addition, Falduto said to leave bathroom vanity and kitchen cabinet doors beneath the sink open during extreme cold to allow heat to reach the pipes, especially when they run up an outside wall. During extremely cold weather, said faucets can run slightly in areas prone to freezing.
“Always know where your main water and gas shut-off valves are so that in case of emergency, you know how to shut off your water or your gas until a repair can be made,” he said. “Make sure all basement windows and doors are closed tight. Any holes around doors, windows or in foundation should be insulated to prohibit air infiltration.”
Electric or gas space heaters and gas fireplaces are options for additional heat, Falduto said.
“It’s always a good idea to have a secondary source of heat in case of break-downs or malfunctions,” he said. “Be sure to follow all manufacturer safety instructions.”
Gov. Tom Wolf issued a press release Monday notifying the public that state agencies are prepared for the incoming winter weather.
“Making sure all Pennsylvanians are safe and healthy is my top priority,” Wolf said. “I cannot stress enough the importance for everyone to heed weather forecasts, listen to directions from emergency officials and plan accordingly.”
Travel could be complicated in the northern tier of the state above Interstate 80.
“People need to be cautious as they head out during this storm because conditions can change quickly,” said Randy Padfield, PEMA director. “PEMA and our state agency partners are ready for the winter season and we encourage motorists to do the same.”
The Department of Health advises Pennsylvanians to stay indoors as much as possible during frigid temperatures, but if planning to go outside, follow these tips:
• Make outdoor trips brief and dress warmly in layers.
• Cover ears, head, mouth and face.
• Never ignore shivering – it’s the body’s way of saying it’s losing heat and it’s time to return indoors.
• Infants and the elderly are at greater risk of serious cold-related health issues and should be checked frequently to ensure they are warm enough during cold weather.
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is advising residents to write down, print or save toll-free outage hotlines for electric or natural gas utilities, call those numbers if an outage occurs and not assume someone else has already done so.
The application period is still open for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to help low-income families pay their heating bills in the form of a cash grant. For more information, visit www.dhs.pa.gov/citizens/heatingassistanceliheap.
