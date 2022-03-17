JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Coffee and music are coming together for evenings of relaxing entertainment.
The Community Arts Center of Cambria County will kick off the seventh season of its Coffee House Series at 7 p.m. Friday at the arts center, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
This year, the series will include five musical events that will take place outdoors in the arts center’s amphitheater.
Kate Rafas, the arts center’s design and development director, said they are excited to bring another season of free outdoor music and entertainment to the Johnstown region.
“All of our musicians this year are very good friends of the arts center, and we thank them for generously donating their time to give our community something fun to look forward to throughout the spring and early summer,” she said.
The Coffee House Series will offer coffees, teas and a variety of baked goods for sale during each event.
Performances will be held at 7 p.m.
The series will include Meat & Potatoes on Friday, who will perform bluegrass, gospel and old-time music genres; Rosie & The Jammers on April 29, who will entertain with polka; ’50s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s music from The Sharptones on May 13; Midnight Graffiti on June 3, who will perform traditional and nontraditional acoustic covers; and topical songs as well as tender ballads from Tim Dabbs on June 23.
“Whether you want to get up and dance or just sit back and enjoy a cup of coffee and pastry, the Coffee House Series is open to everyone,” Rafas said.
There is no admission fee to attend, but donations will be accepted. Fifty percent of the donations will go to the featured performers.
In the case of inclement weather, the series will move indoors to the main gallery of the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Center building.
For more information, call 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
