Cody McDevitt

Three years ago, I published “Banished from Johnstown: Racist Backlash in Pennsylvania.” It detailed an ethnic cleansing that happened 100 years ago.
In 1923, Johnstown Mayor Joseph Cauffiel ordered most of the Black and Latino community out after a racially charged incident in which four police officers died. More than 2,000 people were uprooted and forced out at gunpoint and under threat of imprisonment.
In September, a historical marker will be unveiled to memorialize this human tragedy. We are calling upon Gov. Josh Shapiro to issue a proclamation and for Sen. Bob Casey to read something on the Senate floor.
But that isn’t where the work ends. We still need more information. We need photos of the Rosedale neighborhood.
We need oral history of what that neighborhood was like. We need diaries, accounts and letters written about the incident if they exist, and I need your help in doing this.
If anyone in Johnstown has a recollection, pictures or documents pertaining to Rosedale or the Black community in Johnstown, you can email them to codymcdevitt@gmail.com with any tips.
You can also contact me through my website.
I’m also calling upon local churches to digitize their documents and then use artificially intelligent search tools to see if there was any mention of this event in their archives.
It would also be useful if the Catholic church did so as most Latino people practiced that faith.
Additionally, we could learn more if the Johnstown Police Department digitized its records and made them easily searchable through the use of these artificially intelligent research tools.
Funds to construct those repositories can come through community foundation grants.
The same could happen for records kept at the Cambria County Courthouse. This effort would also empower people within the prosecutor’s office and in nearby law offices as it would make research easier and more accessible.
We also should get funding to digitize our entire microfilm collection at Cambria County Library and at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College.
Genealogical research would be far easier to do if information was available on a digital archive.
If any organization, group or person helps with this, I would be grateful for the support, and you would be doing a public service in helping us document, reconstruct and preserve history.
