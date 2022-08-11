JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Due to illness, the Cody Johnson concert scheduled for Saturday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial has been canceled.
Johnson, a country musician, made the announcement on social media that he would be unable to perform at upcoming shows in West Virginia, Virginia and Johnstown.
People who purchased tickets online through Ticketmaster can expect a full refund to process automatically in the coming days.
Those who purchased tickets through the arena box office should call 814-536-5156, option 5, or email info@1stSummitArena.com to arrange for a refund.
The box office will have extended hours from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16 and 18 to accommodate those who want to come to arena for a refund.
