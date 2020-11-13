Cambria County Drug Coalition partners have made significant inroads in getting the community to better understand the disease of drug addiction and developed comprehensive ways to get users connected with the help they need.
However, community perceptions about alcohol consumption – whether it’s by adults or teens – remain troubling, Executive Director Ronna Yablonski said.
Four years into its broad-based mission to tackle the region’s complicated drug epidemic, coalition members conducted community assessments this year to determine why addiction is such a formidable issue here, Yablonski said.
Alcohol was a common theme – and results showed that it’s still far too common for someone to look away from a troubled alcoholic rather than get him or her the help needed, for adults to dismiss a teen’s heavy drinking as a “rite of passage” – or even for grownups to allow young people to throw parties in their homes, Yablonski said.
The latest goal is changing that mindset about alcohol, she said.
This fall, the coalition introduced a “Parents Who Host” campaign to begin educating parents about the facts and consequences of holding teen parties.
“Parents Who Host Lose the Most” is a national awareness campaign led by the Prevention Action Alliance.
There will be more broad-based efforts to educate the county about alcohol misuse – and partnerships will be cultivated with schools and businesses to create policies aimed at getting people help if they are found to be intoxicated in class or on the job, Yablonski said.
Through Narcan, local efforts to get overdose survivors into treatment, and evidence-based programs to educate students to make better choices before they start experimenting with drugs, the area is making “inroads” against the drug epidemic, she said.
“But there are still a lot of misnomers out there about alcohol,” she said. “It’s the No. 1 drug in Cambria County. And the perception that it isn’t harmful ... is wrong.”
‘The right connections’
Even in the workplace, too many times someone might get sent home from work or suspended without pay for alcohol use when the greater need might be professional help, Yablonski added.
“We’ve had a lot of people say to us, ‘If I would’ve recognized this was really a problem years ago ...,’ ” she said. “We’re working with schools and businesses to get policies in place so that there’s a red flag now and the right connections ... so that person can be evaluated to determine what level of care might be needed for them.”
Yablonski spoke with The Tribune-Democrat after the coalition highlighted its year in an annual report.
Among its successes, coalition staff graduated from the National Coalition Academy this year.
Yablonski said the move reinforced steps the group has already taken, while also enabling the group to use a proven framework that other drug coalitions nationwide have used to tackle major issues by breaking them down into identifiable problems that can be addressed individually, she said.
“We know these problems exist,” Yablonski said. “It’s important to figure out why they exist in order to create community-level change.”
Originally formed with a membership group that includes Conemaugh Health System, the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, police departments and the Cambria Drug and Alcohol office, the coalition now counts 128 agencies, nonprofits and businesses as members and a partner list that includes every school in Cambria County.
‘Disease and ... stigma’
Through its committees – law enforcement, prevention and health care among them – the coalition delivered progress updates to the region in its fourth annual report through a pre-recorded video.
Coalition officials noted they have been working to remind the community that COVID-19’s challenges haven’t displaced the area’s drug epidemic.
Continued adapting has been needed to continue the progress, given the virus’ challenges. The coalition credited the recovery community for turning to online technology, such as Zoom meetings, to support one another.
Coalition member Josh Yoder, CamTran’s assistant executive director, said the group recognizes that a broad “team approach” is needed to slow the epidemic and to address local perceptions.
“We’re trying to combat the disease and the stigma,” he said during the virtual report.
“Because there’s strength in numbers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.