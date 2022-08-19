It’s all about saving lives and all people deserve a chance to live.
Highlands Health: Laurel Highlands Free & Charitable Medical Clinic, with the support of the Cambria County Drug Coalition and the Cambria County Drug & Alcohol Program, is working to address the needs of individuals suffering from substance use disorder.
Although there are many evidence-based tools to address this disease, Highlands Health has found that 30% of our harm reduction patients seek recovery options.
Harm reduction is a broad term to describe any intervention directed toward reducing the detrimental effects of behavior. Essentially, harm reduction supports any steps taken in the right direction.
Critics argue that harm reduction somehow enables or excuses poor choices.
Although abstinence may be the ultimate goal and is of course the only way to avoid all negative consequences associated with substance abuse, the harm reduction practitioner seeks to meet with the client where he or she is regarding motivation and ability to change.
The two basic components of harm reduction are pragmatism – providing policies and services that are effective – and respect for the human rights of persons who use drugs.
At Highlands Health, we practice harm reduction principles at every level, which means our goals are secondary to what the patient wants.
However, this doesn’t mean harm reduction practitioners have no opinion, we provide the information and resources needed to take care of the well-being while respecting the decision for and against the change.
Opioid overdoses have spiked in the past few years and the opioid crisis is not distributed evenly across the United States. Cambria County recorded an all-time fatal overdose mark in 2021.
Devastating consequences of the opioid epidemic include increases in opioid misuse and related overdoses. Naloxone-based interventions as part of health systems can reverse an opioid overdose.
Take-home naloxone is a common overdose prevention intervention and is an opioid antagonist given intranasally to reverse the effects of opioid poisoning.
Highlands Health is also working together with the local EMS teams to link harm reduction work to more downstream and upstream strategies. Downstream strategies are designed to prevent opioid overdose and upstream strategies to reduce opioid misuse.
A packet of information is available to the patient about recovery options, educational awareness and life-skills training for family members. The evidence from recent studies notes that educational and training interventions for peers and family members, complemented by take-home naloxone, may help decrease overdose-related mortality.
In collaboration with the Cambria County Drug Coalition and Cambria County Drug and Alcohol Programs through a grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, efforts have been made to increase the training and distribution of Narcan in our community across Cambria County. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the CCDC and Highlands Health utilized virtual opportunities to hold Narcan Administration and Substance Use Disorder 101 trainings.
Repeated exposure to the availability of Narcan training reduces the stigma associated and promotes community readiness to support harm reduction approaches and efforts to empower the community to be able to save a life.
The PCCD grant will end on Sept. 30, but before it does, additional trainings and Narcan distribution dates are scheduled.
Visit www.Cambriacountydrugcoalition.org and click the events tab to find a training and distribution point near you.
International Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held on Aug. 31 each year and aims to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of a drug-related death. It also acknowledges the grief felt by families and friends remembering those who have died or had a permanent injury as a result of drug overdose.
International Overdose Awareness Day spreads the message that the tragedy of overdose death is preventable.
The Drug Treatment and Recovery Committee of the CCDC will hold its sixth annual IOAD event at 7 p.m. Aug. 31 at PNG Park.
To honor those who have been lost to drug overdose – various speakers, music, a faith-based vigil and a Stone Bridge lighting will be held.
The event will feature an Empty Chair Memorial. If you have lost a loved one to overdose please bring a picture or item to place on an empty chair in remembrance.
All community members are invited to attend.
Through collaboration with community partners, Highlands Health and the Cambria County Drug Coalition are committed to continuing the work of Narcan trainings and distribution, substance use disorder education and stigma reduction, and recognizing the grief caused by overdose death. With the support of all residents in Cambria County, we believe that we will see reduction in overdose and an increase in individuals seeking treatment and recovery.
Narcan is a life raft – if we were all in a boat together and one of us fell overboard, for whatever reason, we would cast that life raft as many times as it took to save that life. We wouldn’t give up on saving that life, let’s not give up on saving the lives of those affected by SUD in our community either.
Dr. Velam Madhu has worked in the field of addiction since 2018. She is a clinical associate for substance use and mental health disorders with Highlands Health Clinic.
